Flying like superman? KCR had early-bird advantage with election campaigning

No other leader in the Opposition camp was able to tour as extensively as KCR did, thanks to the delay in seat-sharing and other factors. 

CM KCR greets people at the plenary session at the GBR Cultural Centre at Kompally (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS seems to have had a distinct early-bird advantage on electioneering. It was prepared for the early dissolution of the Assembly right from the beginning while other parties were caught by surprise. The very same day, the party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the names of 105 MLA candidates, retaining all MLAs from the previous Assembly. He also started campaigning over the next couple of days. 

When the campaign ended on Wednesday evening, the TRS president was the only leader in the State to have addressed more than 90 meetings covering all the 119 Assembly segments. No other leader in the Opposition camp was able to tour as extensively as KCR did, thanks to the delay in seat-sharing and other factors. 

Rao relied on air travel to cover maximum destinations. “We are going to do very well this time,” Rama Rao said after ending his campaign Wednesday evening. Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao too covered some segments and campaigned for TRS. He, however, concentrated on Gajwel Assembly segment, where KCR was seeking re-election. 

Though top leaders and even Chief Ministers of other States campaigned for Congress and BJP candidates, it was almost a “one-man show” in TRS. The entire party depended on the charisma of KCR and Telangana sentiment.

