If BJP wins in Telangana, temples will get free electricity: Swami Paripoornananda

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/MAHABUBNAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigner Swami Paripoornananda on Wednesday said the saffron party would emerge victorious in the State Assembly polls and fulfil the promises it made in its manifesto one by one, starting with renaming Hyderabad and Nizamabad. The seer was holding a roadshow in Nizamabad along with the BJP candidate of district urban Assembly constituency Y Laxminarayana when he made the comment.

The seer, in a last-ditch attempt to woo voters before campaigning ends, has again resorted to his party’s classic strategy of majority appeasement.

He claimed that the saffron party would provide free electricity to temples and offer incentives to Hindus who visit pilgrimage sites. “We will win Nizamabad urban seat with a huge majority,” he told the crowd that had gathered to see him. In another meeting at Mahbubnagar constituency, the saffron leader urged electors to vote for BJP’s party nominee in Makthal Kondaiah.

Additionally, he also instructed the party voters to ensure that they bring in at least 100 votes each for the party. In total, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 34 leaders from the Backward Classes.

Paripoornananda also promised to build one lakh houses in the Telangana State for the poor and provide coaching for competitive exams to all unemployed youth in the State after his party came to power. He claimed his tours covering 69 Assembly segments were giving sleepless nights to his rivals.