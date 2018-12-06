Home States Telangana

Look beyond ‘lala shops’ of Congress, BJP: Asaduddin Owaisi to voters

A few days ago he had said that MIM was supporting TRS because it expects the party to make it big in the national arena.

Published: 06th December 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi greets people | R Satish Babu

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last 40 days of extensive campaigning, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressed around 120 public meetings and went on at least 60-foot rallies, across the various localities in the 8 constituencies that the party is contesting in. 

Right from the day, Owaisi kicked off his campaign in Karwan Assembly constituency, he has taken on the Congress and the BJP equally. He has maintained throughout his election campaign how regional politics would play a bigger role in national politics and has constantly asked his constituents to see beyond the “lala shops” of Congress and BJP. 

“While Congress gives certificates of secularism, BJP gives you nationalism certificates. If you do not agree with the former then you are communal, and if you do not agree with the later then you are anti-national,” he reiterates in most of his rallies. 

While Asaduddin has been subtle about the need to go beyond the two major parties, his brother and Chandrayangutta candidate Akbaruddin Owaisi has been not. A few days ago he had said that MIM was supporting TRS because it expects the party to make it big in the national arena.

A few days later he said that MIM was supporting TRS, because if it did not, it would have been alliance with Congress — which would have resulted in TRS losing the elections and thus bringing BJP to power in the state. 

‘We will not join govt, TRS will form govt’
Concluding the campaigning in State, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi exuded confidence over TRS’ return to government. Addressing a press meeting, Owaisi said, “No, we will not join the government. I am pretty sure that the people of the State will bless KCR again. He will form government. We will not join government.”  

