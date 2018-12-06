Polling allowances for teachers increased in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per the demands from the teachers who have been deployed for polling duty, the Election Commission has revised and decided to increase the polling allowances for teachers in different designations has been doubled.

Earlier, it was decided that teachers would be paid Rs 350 for polling day and an additional Rs 150 for lunch per day, which all the teachers have opposed saying it was a meagre sum and submitted a representation to the Election Commission. On Wednesday, the Hyderabad District Election Officer(DEO) M Dana Kishore released the orders on increase in allowances to all district returning officers.

According to officials, the DEO and Commissioner of GHMC, have issued orders and instructed all Returning Officers about the revised remuneration to be given to the personnel drafted for polling and counting duty. This year 1.2 lakh teachers are being trained and deployed for the State Assembly elections.