These villagers can vote in both Telangana and Maharashtra!

By Express News Service

KUMARAMBHEEM: Twelve villages of Parandoli, Bolapathar and Anthapur gram panchayats of Kerameri mandal which became a part of a territorial dispute between Telangana and Maharashtra in 1956 have for decades been exercising their franchise in both the States.

Though they are administered by two different governments simultaneously, the hamlets are ironically extremely backward. In fact, RTC has not provided bus service in the panchayats for the last three months, forcing its villagers to hire private vehicles.

Over 2,500 people from the impoverished areas who hold voter identity cards of both States will caste their vote in the Telangana Assembly elections on December 7 as they had for Maharashtra’s 2015 local body polls.

“My hamlet falls under both the governments. You would think that we’re lucky. That we would progress like no other as the area is administered by officials of Asifabad constituency in Telangana and Rajura constituency of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, but we don’t even have roads,” M Raghunad a villager from Parandoli said.

Kamble Laxman was elected Parandoli sarpanch in 1995 from undivided Andhra Pradesh and from Maharashtra in 2015.