Home States Telangana

These villagers can vote in both Telangana and Maharashtra!

Though they are administered by two different governments simultaneously, the hamlets are ironically extremely backward.

Published: 06th December 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections

An old lady casting her vote in Hyderabad. (Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

KUMARAMBHEEM: Twelve villages of Parandoli, Bolapathar and Anthapur gram panchayats of Kerameri mandal which became a part of a territorial dispute between Telangana and Maharashtra in 1956 have for decades been exercising their franchise in both the States. 

Though they are administered by two different governments simultaneously, the hamlets are ironically extremely backward. In fact, RTC has not provided bus service in the panchayats for the last three months, forcing its villagers to hire private vehicles.    

Over 2,500 people from the impoverished areas who hold voter identity cards of both States will caste their vote in the Telangana Assembly elections on December 7 as they had for Maharashtra’s 2015 local body polls. 

“My hamlet falls under both the governments. You would think that we’re lucky. That we would progress like no other as the area is administered by officials of Asifabad constituency in Telangana and Rajura constituency of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra, but we don’t even have roads,” M Raghunad a villager from Parandoli said.  

Kamble Laxman was elected Parandoli sarpanch in 1995 from undivided Andhra Pradesh and from Maharashtra in 2015. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana elections Telangana and Maharashtra Kerameri mandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp