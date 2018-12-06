Home States Telangana

TRS ‘super confident’ of winning 100 plus seats, says KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao said that “those who wanted to vote for People’s Front has dropped the idea after Naidu campaigned in Telangana”.

KT Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao (File photo | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that his party is “super confident” in winning more than 100 Assembly seats in the elections, TRS leader KT Rama Rao said “people will speak emphatically this time”. During an informal chat with reporters here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that the Congress campaigning trends indicated that the TRS is strong in the State.

“All the top ten bigwigs of the Congress, including N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, A Revanth Reddy, K Jana Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy are locked up in their respective constituencies in the last ten days. AICC president Rahul Gandhi has to campaign for them. The so called stalwarts of the Congress could not step out of their segments and all of them are chief ministerial candidates for the Congress,” Rama Rao mocked.

On Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s campaign, Rama Rao said that “those who wanted to vote for People’s Front has dropped the idea after Naidu campaigned in Telangana”.  Rama Rao alleged that ‘Naidu is roaming around the country leaving his AP to the dogs’. 

Rama Rao, however, quipped that Naidu, if People’s Front is voted to power, may leave AP to his son Lokesh and become chief minister of Telangana. On Naidu’s statement that he was not against the irrigation projects in Telangana, Rama Rao shot back: “then Naidu should withdraw his 30 letters against TS projects”. 

On Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of corruption against TRS leaders, Rama Rao said that “as per the election affidavits Rahul Gandhi’s wealth increased by 440 per cent”. 
 

KT Rama Rao Telangana elections KCR TRS

