Vikarabad SP transferred after Revanth Reddy detention

HYDERABAD:

HYDERABAD: A day after the Hyderabad High Court slammed the government over the “abrupt detention” of Kodangal Congress candidate A Revanth Reddy, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday transferred Superintendent of Police T Annapurna to police headquarters. She has been asked to stay away from election duties.

Deputy Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, who was attached with the Central Crime Station in Hyderabad, will take over as Vikarabad SP. Mohanty was asked to take charge by Wednesday 2 pm.

The move comes after the Vikarabad police, in a post-midnight swoop, took custody of Revanth anticipating “disturbances” to incumbent Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s campaign in Kosgi.

Revanth was picked up from his home at 3 am on Tuesday and shifted to police training college in Jadcherla. Cops justified the move stating that Revanth had called for a shutdown in Kodangal on the day the TRS supremo was campaigning in Kosgi.

Earlier, Revanth had alleged that KCR was using the State police against opposition leaders. He said that the TRS members were planning to create disturbances in Kodangal.