Home States Telangana

Telangana elections: Flash your inked finger and enjoy free first drink in these pubs and bars

For instance, Log Sabha, a restro-bar in Jubilee hills is offering a free first drink for those who show their inked fingers.

Published: 07th December 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana elections

Telangana elections 2018

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Hyderabadis, food and politics go together, and this polling day might as well turn out to be a foodies day out for Hyderabadis, as restaurants and bars are going all out to encourage voters who ‘Flash the finger’. 

For instance, Log Sabha, a retro-bar in Jubilee Hills is offering a free first drink for those who show their inked fingers. They are offering a range of cocktails and mocktails to all those who vote on Friday. 

For teetotalers, the KS bakers who have branches across the city,  are also giving a 10% discount on all orders to voters who come in with the inked finger. Another outlet called Spoons11 is offering 50% off on all online orders on the polling day because ‘Hyderabad needs to be on a full stomach to make a wise choice’.

“Many people think what’s the point in voting when all parties are the same, some others are lazy to vote because it’s closer to the long weekend and they have made plans to go out,” adds Jayadev Motari, owner of the ‘political themed’ cafe, who is expecting over 200 voters to claim free drinks. “Urban voters don’t believe that voting can actually change anything, so we are doing our bit to make them feel to be a part of the system,” Motari said. 

It is not just them, many other cafes in the city are also capitalising on the election mania and encouraging people to vote. Heart Cup Coffee, another pub in the city,  appealed to voters on social media to not crib about the ‘dry days’ in the run-up to elections saying, “The only dry day that really matters”. 

In the recently held Karnataka elections, cafes handed out free coffee and dosas to all first-time voters. It may be noted that Hyderabad had a dismal voter turnout (54%) in 2014 Assembly elections. However the EC has been tying up with various NGOs to increase the voter turnout.

Meanwhile, residential colony associations are also encouraging people to vote by asking them  to send in their selfies.  

‘Ungli challenge’

‘‘Ungli challenge” is where people have to post a dance video with the inked finger and give a message on voting, which can fetch them cash prize up to Rs 5,000. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana polls 2018 Telangana elections 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp