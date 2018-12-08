Home States Telangana

Telangana elections: Decked with flowers and balloons, model polling stations surprise voters

Every time a voter entered the model polling station in Kavadiguda, a rose flower was given to the voter. Moreover, seating facilities were also provided for the elderly as they awaited their turn. 

Published: 08th December 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

People walk into the model polling station decked up with flowers in Nizamabad on Friday | Express photo

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Voters whose allotted polling stations were among the 15 model polling stations in the city were in for a pleasant surprise. They were welcomed to polling stations that were decked up akin to a banquet hall hosting a function with red carpet and decorations with balloons and flowers. 

During a visit to one of the model polling stations by Express at LIC building in Kavadiguda of Musheerabad constituency, at Stanley Girls High School in Akberbagh of Malakpet constituency and at Shishu Mandir High School in Jangamet of Chandrayangutta constituency, a major difference was observed between these polling stations and the ordinary polling stations. 

Every time a voter entered the model polling station in Kavadiguda, a rose flower was given to the voter. Moreover, seating facilities were also provided for the elderly as they awaited their turn. 

GHMC Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy said the concept of a model polling station was conceived to make voting a pleasant experience. “We should celebrate polls as a festival of democracy’’, he said.  
“Usually, polling stations are not appealing due to lack of infrastructure but this one was spacious and different with clean environs and seating arrangements,” said Anupama, a voter at the polling station. 

All-women stations a success
Apart from model polling stations, for the first time all-women managed polling stations were also set up in each of the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad, as per the directions from ECI. The entire polling staff including police personnel were women in these polling stations. The ECI’s new way of empowering women comes at a time when political parties have manifested a bias of sorts against women in allotment of party tickets.

