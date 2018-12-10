Wild bear falls into Telangana well, climbs up ‘banana’ ladder to escape

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A wild bear, which accidentally fell into a deserted farm well early on Saturday, was safely rescued by forest officers in Paluguralla area of Gannervuvaram mandal. In a unique show of tact, honey-soaked bananas were used to lure the hefty mammal out of the well and return it to safety.

District Forest Officer (DFO) V Srinivas Rao said the bear must have fallen into the well while strolling the farm late Saturday night. The villagers were the first to discover it and inform the forest authorities, police and revenue officials who immediately arrived on the spot.

The bear was found alive but stuck inside the deserted and dried up well. A huge ladder was brought to the spot with honey-soaked bananas tied to it. The ladder was then lowered into the well and left overnight. On Sunday morning, the well was found empty. Bears often stroll the fields at night and when someone flashes a beam of light into their eyes the mammal is blinded for a few seconds, said the DFO. “The bears panic and are prone to accidents, as did this one and fell into a well”, he added.

Meanwhile, the villagers asked the authorities to shift the wild mammal to a different place so they can safely roam their fields in the early hours of a day. Making a note of their request, the officers advised them exercise caution while going into the farms late in dark hours.