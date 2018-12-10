Home States Telangana

Wild bear falls into Telangana well, climbs up ‘banana’ ladder to escape

Making a note of their request, the officers advised them exercise caution while going into the farms late in dark hours.

Published: 10th December 2018 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A wild bear, which accidentally fell into a deserted farm well early on Saturday, was safely rescued by forest officers in Paluguralla area of Gannervuvaram mandal. In a unique show of tact, honey-soaked bananas were used to lure the hefty mammal out of the well and return it to safety. 

District Forest Officer (DFO) V Srinivas Rao said the bear must have fallen into the well while strolling the farm late Saturday night. The villagers were the first to discover it and inform the forest authorities, police and revenue officials who immediately arrived on the spot. 

The bear was found alive but stuck inside the deserted and dried up well. A huge ladder was brought to the spot with honey-soaked bananas tied to it. The ladder was then lowered into the well and left overnight. On Sunday morning, the well was found empty. Bears often stroll the fields at night and when someone flashes a beam of light into their eyes the mammal is blinded for a few seconds, said the DFO. “The bears panic and are prone to accidents, as did this one and fell into a well”, he added.

Meanwhile, the villagers asked the authorities to shift the wild mammal to a different place so they can safely roam their fields in the early hours of a day. Making a note of their request, the officers advised them exercise caution while going into the farms late in dark hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bear falls into well

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp