Our victory was never in doubt: KCR's daughter K Kavitha

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha said on Tuesday that there was never a doubt that the party will retain power with a huge majority.

Kavitha, a member of the Lok Sabha, said there was no anti-incumbency as the TRS government had done well on all fronts during the last four-and-a-half years.

The TRS leader said the so-called tough fight between the TRS and Congress-led People's Front was showcased only on paper. She told a news channel that Telangana had voted for development.

"KCR's hard work has paid off," said Kavitha, adding that it was both welfare programmes and Telangana pride which worked for the party in this election.

The Nizamabad MP said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hijacked the People's Front to hide his failures in Andhra Pradesh.

She said after this huge victory, KCR would now focus on national politics to work for an alternative to both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.