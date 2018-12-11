Home States Telangana

Our victory was never in doubt: KCR's daughter K Kavitha

Kavitha, a member of the Lok Sabha, said there was no anti-incumbency as the TRS government had done well on all fronts during the last four-and-a-half years.

Published: 11th December 2018 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

K Kavitha | Express photo

K Kavitha | Express photo

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha said on Tuesday that there was never a doubt that the party will retain power with a huge majority.

Kavitha, a member of the Lok Sabha, said there was no anti-incumbency as the TRS government had done well on all fronts during the last four-and-a-half years.

The TRS leader said the so-called tough fight between the TRS and Congress-led People's Front was showcased only on paper. She told a news channel that Telangana had voted for development.

"KCR's hard work has paid off," said Kavitha, adding that it was both welfare programmes and Telangana pride which worked for the party in this election.

The Nizamabad MP said Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu hijacked the People's Front to hide his failures in Andhra Pradesh.

She said after this huge victory, KCR would now focus on national politics to work for an alternative to both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kavitha Telangana election results Chandrashekhar Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp