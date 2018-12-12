Bahujan Left Front suffers a drubbing, scores duck in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Bahujan Left Front (BLF), an alliance of six political parties, which has pushed the envelope in selecting candidates, could not register a single win on Tuesday, not even in its strongholds, Badrachalam and Khammam. The alliance led by the CPM attempted, but unsuccessfully, to give voice to the suppressed by fielding a person with disabilities and - for the first time in the history of the region - a transwoman. It’s a progressive stand, however, could not hold up against the freebie culture that seems to be buying parties power. The biggest blow dealt with the tie-up was perhaps was that the CPI had kept away. The split seems to have caused them to lose a seat in Bhadrachalam, once known as a Communist bastion.