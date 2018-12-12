Home States Telangana

Bahujan Left Front suffers a drubbing, scores duck in Telangana

Despite having a transwoman candidate, the progressive stand could not hold up against the freebie culture that seems to be buying parties power.

Published: 12th December 2018 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bahujan Left Front

Bahujan Left Front leaders in Hyderabad | Express

HYDERABAD: The Bahujan Left Front (BLF), an alliance of six political parties, which has pushed the envelope in selecting candidates, could not register a single win on Tuesday, not even in its strongholds, Badrachalam and Khammam. The alliance led by the CPM attempted, but unsuccessfully, to give voice to the suppressed by fielding a person with disabilities and - for the first time in the history of the region - a transwoman. It’s a progressive stand, however, could not hold up against the freebie culture that seems to be buying parties power. The biggest blow dealt with the tie-up was perhaps was that the CPI had kept away. The split seems to have caused them to lose a seat in Bhadrachalam, once known as a Communist bastion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp