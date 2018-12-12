Home States Telangana

KCR’s gamble pays off for Telangana

Punch dialogues, aggressive yet positive body language, and speeches laced with the right amount of sentimentality helped the first CM of Telangana woo his voters.

Published: 12th December 2018 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

K Chandrashekhar Rao, TRS

Express Illustrations| Amit Bandre

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a nod to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) governance, the people of the State have given their mandate in favour of the pink party for a second time. K Chandrashekar Rao’s gamble of dissolving the Assembly and advancing the polls as also his campaign strategy have made it clear that Rao’s repeat victory in the State was just a springboard to propel him to national politics.

The TRS has won with an almost three-fourths majority, crushing the Grand Alliance of four parties - the Congress, TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and the CPI. The main Opposition Congress and the BJP failed to retain their seats and their already dwindling strength in the Assembly has been reduced further. 
Political analysts tell TNIE that KCR had successfully used the ‘Telangana sentiment’ to his party’s advantage, ensuring a thumping victory. 

Though not thunderous by any means, the TRS chief, in his own inimitable style, not only managed to show his political rivals in poor light, with his intimidating and sometimes insulting comments but also succeeded in convincing voters to support his party. His constant refrain during most of his meetings, besides the references to his government’s various welfare schemes and development projects, was: “Do you want to become slaves of Amaravati and Delhi?” usually followed by, “Vote for the self-rule of Telangana.”

His best comments, ones that struck a chord with the masses, were reserved for his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu. Another major point Rao put across to the people with great success was that if the Congress-led People’s Front was voted to power, TDP chief Naidu would command the alliance. Then the people will be forced to travel to Amaravati to get any clearances for any projects or for any development works. Not confining himself to one-liners and intimidating comments, Rao, from time to time, also resorted to the use of gestures to make his point.

During some of his campaign meetings, the pink party chief flashed his little finger and said: “Congress leaders seek permission from the high command in Delhi even for this (attend a nature’s call).”

