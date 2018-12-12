Home States Telangana

Missing: Congress’ voice in the new Assembly

Published: 12th December 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the loss of some it its biggest leaders, Congress has lost its voice in the Assembly. Several leaders who were TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s most bitter critics lost their chance to speak in the Assembly, leaving the House silent, and KCR himself unquestionable. 

Perhaps the biggest shock was that of Kodangal, where TPCC working president Revanth Reddy, who was largely expected to win the seat for the third time in a row, was defeated by TRS’ Patnam Narender Reddy. Revanth is one of the party’s most fiercest orators; this skill was his claim to fame. 

Other Congress leaders, also known for their oratory skills, such as DK Aruna, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and G Chinna Reddy also performed badly. The loss of K Jana Reddy, a widely respected politician with ties cutting across party lines,  will also hit the party hard. 

Not just Congress, but even BJP leaders such as G Kishan Reddy and  NVSS Prabhakar, both active debaters in the Assembly, will be missing in Telangana’s second Assembly. Now, AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi is perhaps the best orator in the House. 

KCR Congress Telangana election results

Comments

