Telangana election results: Asaduddin Owaisi heaps praise on KCR for his ‘sagacity’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stands vindicated. After campaigning for a month and reiterating in each meeting that TRS would form the government on its own, Owaisi, in his first press conference after TRS won the elections did not forget to point out and say, “I told you so”. He heaped praises on the TRS supremo for his “sagacity” and acknowledged K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ambition of playing a major role in national politics.

In 2019 general elections, Owaisi sees a non-Congress and non-BJP entity at the Centre with KCR and regional parties playing a role in forming the government. Owaisi said that he would accompany Rao during the meetings, adding that he did not have any eye on seats.

During the General Elections, in the state, the AIMIM chief dismissed Congress or BJP’s chances of scoring any seat. He also issued an ultimatum to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and said that he would campaign in Andhra during the General Elections as he campaigned in segments of Old City.

“Mark my words, out of the 25 seats over there, you would not be successful even in 2 seats. The anti-incumbency would destroy you.”

Owaisi also did not spare Congress president Rahul Gandhi and asked Gandhi to “learn some humility.” “People of Hyderabad and people of Telangana have rejected the opportunistic divisive and communal politics of both Congress and both BJP. People have rejected Gandhi’s lies that AIMIM is the C-team. He should learn some humbleness. He should stop using this kind of language.