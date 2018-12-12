Home States Telangana

Telangana election results: Asaduddin Owaisi heaps praise on KCR for his ‘sagacity’

During the General Elections, in the state, the AIMIM chief dismissed Congress or BJP’s chances of scoring any seat.

Published: 12th December 2018 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi,

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi stands vindicated. After campaigning for a month and reiterating in each meeting that TRS would form the government on its own, Owaisi, in his first press conference after TRS won the elections did not forget to point out and say, “I told you so”. He heaped praises on the TRS supremo for his “sagacity” and acknowledged K Chandrasekhar Rao’s ambition of playing a major role in national politics.

In 2019 general elections, Owaisi sees a non-Congress and non-BJP entity at the Centre with KCR and regional parties playing a role in forming the government. Owaisi said that he would accompany Rao during the meetings, adding that he did not have any eye on seats.

During the General Elections, in the state, the AIMIM chief dismissed Congress or BJP’s chances of scoring any seat. He also issued an ultimatum to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and said that he would campaign in Andhra during the General Elections as he campaigned in segments of Old City. 
“Mark my words, out of the 25 seats over there, you would not be successful even in 2 seats. The anti-incumbency would destroy you.”

Owaisi also did not spare Congress president Rahul Gandhi and asked Gandhi to “learn some humility.” “People of Hyderabad and people of Telangana have rejected the opportunistic divisive and communal politics of both Congress and both BJP. People have rejected Gandhi’s lies that AIMIM is the C-team. He should learn some humbleness. He should stop using this kind of language. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Telangana election results

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp