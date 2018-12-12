Telangana election results: Pretty in pink

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The results in Greater Hyderabad, a region that was projected as the key to winning the polls, reflected the State-wide trend against the Telugu Desam Party and Bharatiya Janata Party, both of whom are wiped out in the State Assembly elections this time around.

When the results were announced on Tuesday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which had won just four of the 24 seats back in 2014, took its tally to a massive 15. While the AIMIM retained seven seats, BJP and Congress have won one each and TDP scored a duck. In 2014, in contrast, the TDP had won nine seats and BJP five.

So what led to this drastic dip in fortunes of these parties?

According to analysts, in 2014 the TDP benefited from the support it received from ‘Andhra settlers’ post bifurcation of the State. Fast forward to 2018, the same Andhra sentiment had no effect on the electorate despite numerous campaigns by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. In constituencies like Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad, which have a high number of ‘Andhra settlers’, the voters preferred TRS candidates this time.

Another factor that had a negative impact on the fortunes of TDP and its candidates was the defection of 12 of its MLAs to TRS after the 2014 elections.

For instance, TRS party’s Rajendranagar candidate Tolkanti Prakash Goud, who won the seat this time with 95,000 votes, had also won the 2014 elections from the same constituency on TDP ticket.

It is same with other TDP defectors like Talasani Srinivas Yadav, A Gandhi, Madhavram Krishna Rao, G Sayyanna and K Vivekanand, all of whom emerged winners this time on TRS tickets.

According to analysts, the defeat of TDP and BJP candidates in Greater Hyderabad is just a follow up of the drubbing the parties received in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in 2016. In those elections, the TRS and AIMIM had swept the polls by winning 99 and 44 seats respectively in the 150-seat corporation.

As for BJP, the lone legislator who stood tall among the ruins after this elections was their Goshamahal candidate ‘motor mouth’ T Raja Singh.

Even the party’s State president K Laxman failed to win from his seat in Musheerabad. Another big blow to the party was the defeat of party strong man and three-time MLA G Kishan Reddy.

Activist community fails to make a mark in polls

Hyderabad: This polls reiterated the conception that social activism did not always translate into political victories. Prof Sujatha Surepally from the BSP, a well-known face in the activist circles, managed to gain just 1200 votes in Chennur. Another crushing defeat was that of transgender rights activist, M Chandramukhi, who received just 120 votes in Goshamahal. She was the first and only transgender person contesting. Dr Lubna Sarwath from Socialist party (India) was another activist who lost with just 155 votes in Karwan.

Women tech graduate youngest winner, ex-minister oldest

Hyderabad: At 33 years of age, Haripriya Banoth is set to become the youngest member to sit in the Telangana Assembly this time around. An M.Tech Computer Science graduate from JNTU, Haripriya has won from Yellandu constituency on a Congress ticket, defeating TRS candidate Kanakaiah Koram by a narrow margin of 2,887 votes. Former Congress minister Vanama Venkateswara Rao, at 73 years, is the oldest winner this time. He has won from Kothagudem on grand old party’s ticket.

Voters who said no thank you

Hyderabad: About 2,24,692 voters in Telangana were convinced that no candidate in the State was capable of governing them. They make at least 1.1% of the total voters who pushed the NOTA button in this polls. The constituencies from where the most disenchanted voters cast their votes include Wardhannapet which lodged over 5864 NOTA votes, Husnabad with 3534 NOTA votes and Khammam with 3513 NOTA votes. At least ten other constituencies had over 3000 NOTA votes issued.

TRS bigwigs face crushing defeat against first-timers in Khammam

Khammam: In a repeat edition of the 2014 elections, the denizens of erstwhile Khammam ruled against the TRS, with the People’s Front taking over 8 of the 10 constituencies. In a defeat nothing less than humiliating, three of Congress’ first timers crushed their stalwart opponents, two of them ministers. The party won all of one seat in the united district — the Khammam constituency, while the remaining one segment went to an independent candidate.

Mahbubnagar

It was a power packed elections filled with surprises. The biggest of all was perhaps the loss of State Congress working president A Revanth Reddy at the hands of TRS pick Patnam Mahender Reddy in Kodangal. Revanth had proclaimed that he would quit politics if he loses this elections.

Several other Congress leaders — DK Aruna (Gadwal), G Chinna Reddy (Wanaparthy), Nagam Janardhan Reddy (Nagarkurnool) — were clean bowled by TRS. In total, the pink party won in 13 of the 14 Assembly segments the district. In a minor relief for Congress, its candidate B Harshavardhan Reddy managed to dethrone former minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Karimnagar

Similar situation prevailed here as TRS wrested control over 11 of the 13 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile district, losing just Manthani and Ramagundam. KT Rama Rao registered a thumping victory against Congress leader KK Mahender Reddy by a margin of over 89,000 votes. Senior TRS leader and minister Etela Rajender also had a comfortable victory against Congress Padi Koshik Reddy, returning to the House for the sixth consecutive time. Congress managed to secure just 1 seat in the erstwhile district.

Warangal

Warangal handed over 10 of the 12 segments to TRS, two more than 2014. Bhupalpally and Mulug alone were taken by Congress leaders Gandra Venkatramana Reddy and Dhanusari Anasurya a.k.a Seethakka.

The defeat of Congress leader Donthi Madhava Reddy shocked many people. Another major disappointment to Congress was Parkal candidate Konda Sureka, who lost to TRS Challa Dharma Reddy by a massive margin of over 20,000 votes. Station Ghanpur TRS candidate T Rajaiah’s victory has come as a real surprise to his own party members as most of them were against his candidature and had even urged KCR to replace him.

Nizamabad

TRS won 8 of the 9 segments in Nizamabad, while Congress opened account in one segment and put up a tough fight in rest of the places. Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy retained his MLA chair for the seventh consecutive time, Congress candidate Kasula Bala Raju. Congress leader of Opposition in the dissolved House, Mohd. Shabir Ali, was defeated by TRS candidate and government whip Gampa Govardhan. BJP and Independent candidates played a major role in splitting votes, which helped Govardhan. Mission Bhagiratha got a stamp of approval with its vice chairman and TRS pick Vemula Prashanth Reddy winning by a margin of 32,449.

Adilabad

TRS won 8 constituencies in Adilabad while recounting was undertaken in Asifabad. Finally, Congress pick Attram Sakku managed to spring a surprise by defeating TRS leader Kova Laxmi by a thin margin of 171 votes. Meanwhile, Boath went to TRS pick Rathod Bapu Rao, who beat Congress leader and favourite Soyam Bapu Rao. It is a surprise that a Lambada leader has won for the second time from an adivasi dominated constituency.

Sangareddy

TRS dominated the Medak district by winning 10 out of 11 segments, with the lone exception of Sangareddy which was taken by Congress pick T Jayaprakash Reddy. The results were in direct contrast to expectations and belief that it was a tight contest. Senior leaders like Damodar Rajanarsimha (Andole), J Geeta Reddy (Zahirabad) and V Sunita Reddy (Narsapur) bit the dust. Though some people of Medak were upset with TRS pick Padma, it did not result in her votes. She had a comfortable victory.

With inputs from Anil Kumar, Naveen Kumar Tallam, MVK Sastry, K Amruth Rao, A Raja Reddy, P Krishna, B Satyanarayana Reddy, A Seshacharyulu