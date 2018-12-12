TRS loyalists fly in all the way from US for revelries

Apoorva Jayachandran By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Slogans interspersed by drum beats reverberated continuously through the day at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters of TRS. Pink colour filled the air as loyalists danced to drum beats. All roads leading to the pink party’s headquarters were packed on Tuesday, with cadre and supporters waiting to catch a glimpse of victorious leaders. Leaders were seen celebrating in joy.

Adorned in pink, men and women smeared pink powder on each other’s face. There was no dip in energy all through the day, as each seat that TRS won was greeted with a sudden burst of shout and dance. While many supporters had come from villages and nearby towns, there were also well-wishers who had flown down from US, UK and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

“I had gone to Tirumala for darshan and prayed for TRS to win. I’m glad to be back in time to celebrate the victory,” said D. Srilakshmi Reddy one of the ardent TRS party supporters who just returned from Tirupati. Another supporter from the USA Ravi Kiran said, “We have a lot of supporters of TRS in the States, all who wish CM KCR and TRS party well and success. It’s great what he has done for us” said Ravi Kiran member of TRS Party USA.

Cultural songs backed with peppy music played all through the day. Often, women gathered broke into Bathukamma dance as victorious slogans chorused through the day among the many presents. Even the young who didn’t want to miss out on the chance of being part of the historic day.