TRS will play a crucial role in national politics: KCR

Post-victory in the assembly elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekhar Rao promised to play a major role in the national level w.r.t to economic and agricultural development.

Published: 12th December 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

“A new national party may be formed with a consortium of regional parties very soon and the details of the new party will be released in Delhi,” declared Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao to newsmen at Telangana Bhavan after thumping victory in the assembly elections. “We will play a very crucial role in national politics. We will not just remain mere spectators.” 

Stating that Telangana as a State proved its existence, he said: “Now, Telangana will act like a compass for the entire nation. We will give a new definition to national politics. The new national party will be Congress-free and BJP-free, which so far played dirty and silly politics,” Rao remarked. 

The modalities of the new national party would be finalised in consultation with economic and agriculture experts, he said adding that he would also consult intellectuals in the Left parties. “The new national party will not be an alignment of regional parties, but an alignment of people. We are going to unite the polity and people of the country. Telangana will be a platform to change the country,” he declared.

Rao added that he had met with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday and discussed national politics. “We have decided to tour the country and study the minority population of Muslims and Christians in the country,” he said. 

Attributing the Congress victories and a strong showing in three BJP-ruled States as due to “lack of alternatives”, he said that people are vexed because they don’t have an alternative between the Congress and the BJP.

TAGS
K Chandrashekhar Rao 2018 Telangana elections 2018 Telangana polls TRS TRS national politics

Comments

