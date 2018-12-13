Home States Telangana

Meet this 11-year-old wonder boy who teaches engineers!

At present, he teaches engineering applications, AutoCAD designing among other subjects in 'Skill India' - a coaching institute for engineering students

Ali teaching at an institute in Hyderabad ( Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Online Desk

What would a student of Class VII may aspire to do? Play a lot of games? Have less homework? Less school hours?

But this class VII student in Hyderabad has a different dream. People in the city of pearl were taken aback when they came across the boy - Mohammed Hassan Ali, who has been teaching engineering students free of cost for over a year and aims to teach at least one lakh such students by the end of 2020.

Now comes the inevitable questions. Why does he do this? How does he find time for it?

When Mohammed was in Class VI, he saw a video on the internet about scores of unemployed  engineers abroad because they lack necessary skills. That made him wonder what he can do to change that situation? In his words, "I realised it is primarily technical and communication skills that they are not well aware of. Since my area of interest is designing, I started learning and teaching the same."

While talking about how he has been able to do this consistently, he said, "I go to school in the morning and I am back home by 3 pm. After that I play and do my homework. By 6 pm, I go to the coaching institute to teach the civil, mechanical and electrical engineers."

He doesn’t charge money from his ‘students’ because he aspires to do something good to serve the country.  He believes he wouldn’t be able to do this if not for his parents’ support.  

At present, he teaches engineering applications, AutoCAD designing among other subjects. According to a Hyderabad-based daily, he has started 'Skill India', an institute to educate engineering students.

One of his students, Sushma, a civil engineer said, I have been coming here for a month and a half to learn civil software. He is younger to all of us here but manages to teach quite well. His skills are good and what he teaches is easy to comprehend.

(With inputs from IANS)

