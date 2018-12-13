Ponguleti blames his seniors, tie-up with TDP for defeat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC deputy leader in the Legislative Council Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Wednesday blamed the party’s senior leaders and the tie-up in with the TDP as the reasons for the grand old party’s debacle in the Assembly polls.

“It is unfortunate that Congress has lost in Telangana when it won in other States. Party workers are now completely demoralised. Lack of coordination among senior leaders and their failure to helm the party in a responsible way are reasons for the defeat. TPCC seniors should take responsibility for the drubbing and work towards the rejuvenation of the party before the Lok Sabha polls,” Sudhakar Reddy said, indirectly suggesting that the seniors call it quits.

“The alliance with TDP too has backfired. While the TRS has succeeded in presenting the TDP as an enemy of Telangana, we failed to disprove the propaganda,” said Sudhakar Reddy.

Reddy also took shots at former Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy. He claimed that some ‘motor mouths’, who had joined the party recently, hurt the Congress party. “Lack of control of some leaders who joined the party recently cost us dearly,” he said.