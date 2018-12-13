Home States Telangana

Respect the people’s verdict: KTR reacts to Uttam Kumar’s allegations

We do not require lip-sympathy on federalism,” he said adding that the TRS improved its voting percentage considerably.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Come to terms with the people’s verdict and rise above petty politics,” former minister KT Rama Rao advised the Congress party on Wednesday. In an informal chat with reporters at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said the people at least gave Opposition status to Congress again now. 

“Respect the people’s verdict,’’ he said responding to a query on TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s comments on the functioning of EVMs. Further speaking he said his party would play a vital role in national politics. “We will influence Delhi and see that it gives more powers to the States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a three-time CM. He could have empowered the States.

We do not require lip-sympathy on federalism,” he said adding that the TRS improved its voting percentage considerably. KTR  said so many leaders across the country including MK Stalin, Nitish Kumar and others called up KCR and congratulated him. When asked if they would campaign for YSRC in the 2019 polls, he said ‘’Jagan is fighting a tough battle in Andhra Pradesh. We will wish them well.’’  

On the TRS-YSRC likely friendship, KTR said: “Let the dust settle here. Why rush to do so many things at once,” he said evading a direct reply.

