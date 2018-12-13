SC too sets aside TDP MLA Eranna’s election

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback to TDP’s Madakasira MLA K Eranna from Andhra, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the order of Hyderabad High Court in setting aside Eranna’s election from the said segment for failure to mention in the election affidavit regarding the case details pending against him. The Apex Court made it clear that the petitioner (to High Court) M Thippe Swamy, YSRCP leader, who stood second in the 2014 polls, would continue as MLA from the Madakasira segment.

In June 2014, Thippe Swamy filed a petition against Eranna’s election stating that the latter had failed to mention details of the pending criminal case against him and the fact that his wife was a government employee.

Thippe Swamy said that failure to mention all required details in the election affidavit was in violation of the Representation of People’s Act. On the other hand, Eranna submitted that non-disclosure of details was not intentional, but it was a mistake committed by persons who filed the nomination papers.

The High Court had said that failure to mention such details amounted to suppression of facts and set aside Eranna’s election as per the Act. On Wednesday, the Apex Court refused to intervene and rejected Eranna’s plea to the Supreme Court challenging High Court order.