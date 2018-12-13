Home States Telangana

Security upped after Bandi Sanjay’s house attack

According to reports, the TRS and MIM supporters pelted stones at Bandi Sanjay’s residence on Tuesday evening. 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Assembly election process has been done and dusted. But police picketing continues near the residence of BJP spokesperson Bandi Sanjay, who contested unsuccessfully from Karimnagar constituency. In December 7 elections, Bandi Sanjay was defeated by TRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar. While Gangula won with 80,983 votes, the BJP leader polled 66,009 votes. 

Following that incident, the police have decided to continue to provide security and to maintain peace in the area.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Swami Paripoornananda visited Bandi Sanjay at his residence on Wednesday to enquire about the incident. Later speaking to media, he said: “Attack on Bandi Sanjay and his residence is deplorable.” Referring to his party’s defeat in the elections, he said: “The BJP will not rest, but will continue to fight for Dharma.” 

Hundreds of BJP party activists also met Bandi Sanjay at his residence and promised that they will continue to support him in future as well.

The BJP, in turn, urged the party supporters not to rest, but keep working hard to get results for the part in the panchayat polls and Lok Sabha elections.

