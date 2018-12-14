After KCR, Asaduddin Owaisi wants to go to Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Chandrudu! I am coming to Andhra Pradesh. Get ready!” declared AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, ‘warning’ AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of his plans to fight elections there.

Speaking at a meeting the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad, Owaisi talked about Naidu’s failed campaign in Malakpet. “He (Naidu) walked through every by-lane. The people were warm to him even. But what happened in the end? Our (AIMIM) candidate won” he said. Owaisi’s statements come only a day after his ‘friend’ TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that he would soon participate in electoral politics in the neighbouring State

‘Hindustan a secular country’

The AIMIM chief also commented on a recent statement made by Justice SR Sen, a Judge in the Meghalaya High Court. Sen had said in a judgement that India should have been a Hindu country. “Unlike Pakistan, Hindustan will never have only one religion. Hindustan is, and will remain, a secular country with a pluralistic society,” Owaisi said.