Electrification of railway lines expedited as SCR sets ambitious target for itself

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the finish line set at 100 per cent electrification of all its routes by 2021-22, the South Central Railway has paced up its efforts and set an ambitious aim to complete 563 route km by the end of December. A total of 1,267 route kilometres is the original target set for 2018-19 and under the guidance of General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav, appears to finish on time.

The executing agency for many of the electrification projects, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited along with Central Organization for Railway Electrification, have started works on at least four commissioned lines. While other lines are in the process of getting their tenders passed.

As the officer-in-charge, GM VK Yadav has been instrumental in the SCR zone’s record-setting execution of electrification project. A road map of completing the electrification remaining 2,240 route km has also been laid out, as part of his ambitious plans for the zone.

The strategy to speed-up works has been simple and quite efficient, says the GM, and is of efficiently completing preliminary tasks such as surveying, identifying switching stations, discussion with State TRANSCO authorities for power supply, etc. The GM has further spelt the need for proactive involvement of railway officials at divisional levels and close coordination with the electrification authorities in order to meet the targets.

Use of mechanisation to fast-track the work is another effective strategy under-use. Automation of digging up foundations and setting up masts saves a lot of time, says the GM.

SCR has taken to electrification of its network on a priority basis with 886.35 route km in Telangana electrified out of the total 936.32 route km.

Brajendra Kumar takes charge as Principal Financial Advisor of SCR

Brajendra Kumar, has taken charge as Principal Financial Advisor of South Central Railway. He belongs to the 1986 batch of IRAS (Indian Railways Accounts Service). He worked in Northern Railway, North Eastern Railway, North Central Railway and Central Railway in different capacities.

He has worked as Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer / Projects on Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., and looking after Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project also. His last posting was Sr. Professor (Financial Management), NAIR, Vadodara from 2016 to the date taken as SCR Principal Financial Advisor.