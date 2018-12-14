Hyderabad High Court asks TTD to restore services of archakas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a huge relief to hereditary archakas (erstwhile Mirasidar) of Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur, the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the TTD to restore their services and allow them to discharge their duties as long as they are physically fit. “The TTD ought to have taken note of the fact that the State government as well as the Supreme Court have time and again treated hereditary archakas as a special category entitled to special benefits ( not on par with other employees of the TTD) notwithstanding the abolition of hereditary rights with a view to preserve customs handed to the present generation of archakas from their ancestors,” the Court noted.