HC summons officials in tree felling issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing its displeasure over inaction of authorities concerned in preventing felling of a large number of trees and their failure to plant five saplings for each of the felled tree, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the State engineer-in-chief of Roads and Buildings Department and Divisional Forest Officer of Nalgonda to appear before the court for explanation on Saturday.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice SV Bhatt passed this order in the PIL filed by advocate T Rajinikanth Reddy against cutting of trees on the road leading to Mallepally towards Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda for the purpose of laying pipeline without obtaining permission from the competent authority.