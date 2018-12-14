Nepalese student held for raping classmate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A third year engineering student of a private college was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his classmate. According to police, the suspect Arif Ansari (21), is a Nepalese national and the victim hailing from Nizamabad, is also studying in the same college and staying at Government ST hostel in Ibrahimpatnam.

The girl in her complaint to the police said that Ansari had raped her in his room multiple times in the last one year. Whenever she resisted, he threatened her with dire consequences and blackmailed her saying that he would make her pictures public.

Ansari allegedly befriended the girl and lured her in the name of love. He later forced her to have sex, police said quoting the complainant.

Based on her complaint, a case for rape, criminal intimidation, SC/ST Atrocities Act was registered against Ansari. He was arrested and sent to judicial remand, S Malla Reddy, ACP, Ibrahimpatnam said.