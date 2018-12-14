Petition filed against firms belonging to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday challenging the inaction of the Registrar of Companies and Serious Fraud Investigation Office in conducting forensic audit and in assigning Unique Identification Numbers to the companies belonging to the family of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Petitioner Immaneni Rama Rao, advocate from Secunderabad, submitted that the officials concerned have deliberately failed to assign UIN numbers as against each of the companies which included Heritage Foods, Heritage Agro, Heritage Nutrivet, Nirvana Power, Nirvana estates among others.