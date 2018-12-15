Home States Telangana

100-yr-record breaking rain hits Hyderabad

A cyclonic circulation over north-interior Karnataka and moisture blowing in from the Arabian Sea triggered a 100-year-record-breaking rain in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday.

Thick fog covers Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cyclonic circulation over north-interior Karnataka and moisture blowing in from the Arabian Sea triggered a 100-year-record-breaking rain in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday. Indian Meteorological Department recorded 46.5 millimetres of rainfall in the city between Thursday and Friday 8.30am, making it the highest ever rainfall recorded in 24 hours in the month of December in Hyderabad. The record, so far, was 44.5mm recorded on December 1, 1918.

Domino effect

The unexpected rains on Friday morning yet again exposed the weak drainage system in several parts of the city, as the water stagnated on various key arterial roads. As per Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), 77.5mm rainfall was recorded in Alwal. Many places in and around the city recorded rainfall above 40mm.

Most of the rainfall occurred over a span of a few hours on Thursday night, flooding roads and causing power outages at a few locations for a short duration.Several parts in the State too received heavy rains — the highest recorded was 87.8mm at Munipalli in Sangareddy district. Rains were also recorded in many parts of Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Jangaon, Warangal, Karimnagar and Mancherial | Sathya Keerthi

