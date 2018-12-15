Complete irrigation projects in 2 years: Telangana CM tells officials

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday asked officials to complete irrigation projects taken up in the state in two years and provide irrigation facilities to one crore acres.

Rao, who held a meeting with Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali and senior officials, directed that works be taken up on a war-footing and delays avoided, according to a release from his office Saturday night.

Rao decided to visit project construction works for two days, it said. He would visit the Medigadda, Sundilla, Annaram barrages and pump houses being constructed as part of Kaleswaram project on Tuesday, it said.

He would also see works taken up under SRSP "revival scheme" another day, it added.