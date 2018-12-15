Home States Telangana

Justice N Balayogi withdraws resignation

On December 3 this year, the Centre has issued the notification stating that the resignation of Justice Balayogi would come into effect from December 15.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Nakka Balayogi of the Hyderabad High Court has withdrawn his resignation made earlier to the post. President of India Ram Nath Kovind approved his request of withdrawal of resignation. On Friday, a notification was issued by the ministry of law and justice stating that the resignation of Justice Balayogi stands withdrawn and that the latter would continue in his post. He would now retire from the post on January 14 next year.

On December 3 this year, the Centre has issued the notification stating that the resignation of Justice Balayogi would come into effect from December 15. Meanwhile, Justice Balayogi has changed his mind and decided to withdraw his resignation.

It is learnt that if the persons who were occupying the Constitutional posts, have tendered resignation to the post, it would come into effect from the date specified in the notification. There was scope for withdrawing such resignation before the specified date. If no date was mentioned in the notification, then the resignation would come into effect immediately.In respect of Justice Balayogi’s resignation, he has withdrawn his resignation prior to the date specified in the notification.

