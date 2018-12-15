Home States Telangana

‘KTR will be the link between party and government’

The executive committee is scheduled to meet once again on Saturday, but under the leadership of KT Rama Rao this time.

Published: 15th December 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, the day his son KT Rama Rao was named party working president, said that Rama Rao would act as an ‘interface’ between the party and the government.  Rao made these comments at TRS’ State executive meeting held at Telangana Bhavan. 

The name of Rama Rao for working president was proposed by general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy; it was approved unanimously. Speaking afterwards, Chandrasekhar Rao declared that KTR would spend time at the party office on a daily basis to ensure it is run effectively. “All affiliated bodies of the party will in close coordination under his (KTR’s) leadership,” he said.

He asked them to concentrate on government affairs. The party chief told his audience that TRS would play an active role in national politics in the coming months.

The executive committee is scheduled to meet once again on Saturday, but under the leadership of KT Rama Rao this time.

First review meet today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct his first review meeting on the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in the State at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. Chief Secretary SK  Joshi, Principal Finance secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and several Irrigation department officials will attend the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KT Rama Rao TRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp