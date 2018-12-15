‘KTR will be the link between party and government’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, the day his son KT Rama Rao was named party working president, said that Rama Rao would act as an ‘interface’ between the party and the government. Rao made these comments at TRS’ State executive meeting held at Telangana Bhavan.

The name of Rama Rao for working president was proposed by general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy; it was approved unanimously. Speaking afterwards, Chandrasekhar Rao declared that KTR would spend time at the party office on a daily basis to ensure it is run effectively. “All affiliated bodies of the party will in close coordination under his (KTR’s) leadership,” he said.

He asked them to concentrate on government affairs. The party chief told his audience that TRS would play an active role in national politics in the coming months.

The executive committee is scheduled to meet once again on Saturday, but under the leadership of KT Rama Rao this time.

First review meet today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will conduct his first review meeting on the progress of ongoing irrigation projects in the State at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, Principal Finance secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and several Irrigation department officials will attend the meeting.