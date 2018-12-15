Unified service rules: Hyderabad HC summons senior officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view at non-implementation of the court orders regarding Unified Service Rules, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the then principal secretaries and commissioners to education department and the present officers who were related with the Unified Service Rules dispute, to appear before it for explanation in a contempt case. Former IAS officers IV Subba Rao, Rajeev Ranjan Acharya, Manmohan Singh and regional joint directors were among those summoned in the contempt case on Dec 21.

The bench expressed its displeasure at both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for failure to implement the court order of the year 2003 in setting aside the 1998 government orders for implementation of Unified Service Rules in respect of state government teachers and those working in ZP and MPP schools in local bodies. Further, the bench expressed its anger at the governments for the latter’s efforts not to implement the court orders of 2003. Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, AP state principal secretary to school education Adityanath Das, commissioner Sandhya Rani, Telangana school education commissioner Kishan and regional joint directors of both AP and TS appeared on Friday before the bench comprising Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Justice N Balayogi dealing with batch of contempt petitions filed by DV Rama Shastry and others complaining against both the state governments regarding non-implementation of earlier order of the court which was upheld by Supreme Court.

The bench questioned officials as to why they have not implemented the court orders. “You are acting as per directions of political bosses by forgetting that you are permanent employees. If the same situation continues then you would be sent behind bars”, the bench warned.