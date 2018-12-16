Home States Telangana

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation targets to collect Rs 205 crore tax by end of December

As three important months were lost for the Assembly polls, GHMC has set a target to collect as much as `205 to `210 crore during December.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Empty coffers stare at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) due to poor property tax collection in the last three months when the entire GHMC staff as well as officials were put on poll related duties. Property tax is the major source of revenue for the Corporation followed by trade license fee and advertisement tax. This money is utilised for taking up maintenance and new developmental works in the city.

As three important months were lost for the Assembly polls, GHMC has set a target to collect as much as `205 to `210 crore during December. A target has been set for all the Zonal Commissioners and the Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) of all the 30 Circles and see that amount is raised as per the demand.  Presently, the GHMC is finding it difficult to pay monthly salaries to the staff both regular and outsourcing staff.

GHMC officials told Express that as against the target of `1,500 crore for the current financial year, 2018-19, it could collect `745 crore from April 1 to December 13, 2018 and the remaining `755 crore needs to be collected in less than three months. Top priority would be given to collect  property tax from commercial establishments as there are the major source of revenue collections to the civic body.As on date, there are about 15.57 lakh properties in GHMC limits, of them 13.26 are residential properties, 2.05 lakh are commercial or non and remaining 26,000 are mixed properties.

Targets fixed  
Among all the circles, the highest target is set for Serilingampally at `23.44 crore. This is followed by Jubilee Hills (`16.03 crore), Khairatabad (`14.97 crore), Begumpet (`12.71 crore), Chandanagar (`11.08 crore), and Goshamahal (`11.05 crore). In this connection, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore directed all the Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to take up the new assessments of all the unassessed properties on priority basis.

