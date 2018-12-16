TISS students to begin indefinite hunger strike
Alleging that the administration has not responded to them, the committee said that the statement issued by the dy dir Prof Siva Raju regarding the protest has a threatening undertone.
HYDERABAD: After nearly a week of protests and boycott of classes by students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Hyderabad, the Students Action Committee has decided to undertake an indefinite hunger strike from December 17.
