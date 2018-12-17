Home States Telangana

20 schoolchildren taken ill after consuming midday meal in Nagarkurnool district

In yet another such case, as many as 20 students studying in the Tadoor Government High School in Nagarkurnool district fell ill due to alleged midday meal food poisoning on Saturday. 

A student who fell ill after having the midday meal at Tadoor Government High School in Nagarkurnool was admitted at SVS Hospital in Mahbubnagar | Express photo

By Express News Service

NAGARKURNOOL: Despite Telangana government’s claim of providing quality food in state-run schools, cases of food poisoning and poor quality of food being served here are being reported on a regular basis in the State. 

Reports state that of the 20 students affected, seven were vomiting continuously since they had the midday meal provided to them. 

This prompted the school authorities to take the students to the Nagarkurnool District Hospital for treatment. Another student Rekha was shifted to  Sri Venkata Sai (SVS) Hospital in Mahbubnagar for better treatment. 

“The meal served to us was very bad. That is the reason they all fell ill,” said the classmates of the affected students.  For the last few years, such incidents have become frequent in many State-run schools. It is learnt that such incidents mostly occur as caterers use sub-standard items for cooking to make a profit. 

Responding to the issue when asked, the District Education Officer (DEO) Sahadevudu claimed on Sunday that neither he nor the Medical Education Officer (MEO) had any knowledge of the incident.  “However, we would visit the school soon and conduct an inquiry into the incident,” he added.

