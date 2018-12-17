BJP will emerge victorious in Lok Sabha polls: Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just days after the BJP suffered an embarrassing drubbing in the Assembly elections, party senior leader and Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya said there was no doubt about the party performing well in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Dattatreya said, “We will take the experiences of the last elections into our stride and perform better in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.”

He added that people would keep the entire nation’s interest in mind while voting. “We will comfortably win the elections, neither CM KCR’s Federal Front nor TDP chief Naidu’s coalition will succeed,” Dattatreya said.