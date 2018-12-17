Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao planning major changes, but in no hurry to expand Cabinet

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appears to be in no hurry to expand his Cabinet.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Express file photo)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appears to be in no hurry to expand his Cabinet. Sources close to Rao say that he will take his own sweet time, perhaps till the end of December, to decide on who he’ll hand over the most important portfolio.

Also, he may only induct six to eight ministers, leaving room for further expansion after the Lok Sabha polls next year. 

Sources say Rao is planning major changes in the allotment of portfolios. He is yet to make up his mind whether his son, former IT Minister  KT Rama Rao, who was recently made TRS working president, should even be made a part of the government. He is contemplating the possible ramifications on party-government coordination if Rama Rao is indeed inducted into the Cabinet.

On the other hand, his nephew T Harish Rao, who was Irrigation Minister last time, will either get Agriculture or Finance, besides retaining Legislative Affairs. The Chief Minister is likely to keep Irrigation to himself, sources say. 

For the post of Speaker of the Assembly, names of former ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Etela Rajender are doing the rounds. 

Other names being heard of as Cabinet contenders are of C Laxma Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Nomula Narsimhaiah, DS Redya Naik, Erraballi Dayakar Rao, Aruri Ramesh, Balka Suman, Koppula Eswar, Vemula Prasanth Reddy, M Padma Devender Reddy, Danam Nagender and V Srinivas Goud. 

First session to be deferred?
The first session of Telangana State Legislative Assembly, according to sources, may be summoned some time at the end of the month. It is mandatory for the Governor to address a joint session of the Council and Assembly whenever the latter is constituted after the general elections and also before the first session in the year. 

Rao is exploring the option of deferring the first session to January. This would prevent the Governor from having to address the Legislature twice within a span of just a few weeks. 

Cong MLAs to defect?

It is learnt that around 12 Congress MLAs have reportedly sent feelers to Rao, expressing their willingness to defect to TRS. Around eight of them are expected to join the party at any moment. Rao will consider these developments before he expands his Cabinet. But it is unlikely that they will be taken into the Cabinet since Rao will accord priority to trusted loyalists. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, sources say, is of the view that all those elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly could be considered MLAs as soon as the election result is published in the Gazette. 

He believes  that the idea they are not MLAs until they take oath is wrong, sources say. It may be recalled that even in 2014, there was no hurry to get the MLA-elects to administer their oaths. 

While the election results were declared on May 16, 2014, they took their oaths 23 days after the results on June 9.

However, if the Assembly session is convened before the end of the year, all MLAs will take oaths and the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held subsequently. 

IAS reshuffle

According to sources, the Chief Minister is also considering a reshuffle of IAS officers. Their new postings will be reflective of their past performances, sources said. 

KCR to meet PM

Rao’s immediate engagement is to welcome and see off the President, who is coming to Hyderabad for his southern sojourn. Also, tt is a formality for a Chief Minister to meet the Prime Minister after taking charge. 

He might be going to Delhi soon. He would summon the Assembly after these formalities, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao KT Rama Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp