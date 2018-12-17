K Chandrasekhar Rao planning major changes, but in no hurry to expand Cabinet

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appears to be in no hurry to expand his Cabinet. Sources close to Rao say that he will take his own sweet time, perhaps till the end of December, to decide on who he’ll hand over the most important portfolio.

Also, he may only induct six to eight ministers, leaving room for further expansion after the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Sources say Rao is planning major changes in the allotment of portfolios. He is yet to make up his mind whether his son, former IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who was recently made TRS working president, should even be made a part of the government. He is contemplating the possible ramifications on party-government coordination if Rama Rao is indeed inducted into the Cabinet.

On the other hand, his nephew T Harish Rao, who was Irrigation Minister last time, will either get Agriculture or Finance, besides retaining Legislative Affairs. The Chief Minister is likely to keep Irrigation to himself, sources say.

For the post of Speaker of the Assembly, names of former ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Etela Rajender are doing the rounds.

Other names being heard of as Cabinet contenders are of C Laxma Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Nomula Narsimhaiah, DS Redya Naik, Erraballi Dayakar Rao, Aruri Ramesh, Balka Suman, Koppula Eswar, Vemula Prasanth Reddy, M Padma Devender Reddy, Danam Nagender and V Srinivas Goud.

First session to be deferred?

The first session of Telangana State Legislative Assembly, according to sources, may be summoned some time at the end of the month. It is mandatory for the Governor to address a joint session of the Council and Assembly whenever the latter is constituted after the general elections and also before the first session in the year.

Rao is exploring the option of deferring the first session to January. This would prevent the Governor from having to address the Legislature twice within a span of just a few weeks.

Cong MLAs to defect?

It is learnt that around 12 Congress MLAs have reportedly sent feelers to Rao, expressing their willingness to defect to TRS. Around eight of them are expected to join the party at any moment. Rao will consider these developments before he expands his Cabinet. But it is unlikely that they will be taken into the Cabinet since Rao will accord priority to trusted loyalists.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao, sources say, is of the view that all those elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly could be considered MLAs as soon as the election result is published in the Gazette.

He believes that the idea they are not MLAs until they take oath is wrong, sources say. It may be recalled that even in 2014, there was no hurry to get the MLA-elects to administer their oaths.

While the election results were declared on May 16, 2014, they took their oaths 23 days after the results on June 9.

However, if the Assembly session is convened before the end of the year, all MLAs will take oaths and the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held subsequently.

IAS reshuffle

According to sources, the Chief Minister is also considering a reshuffle of IAS officers. Their new postings will be reflective of their past performances, sources said.

KCR to meet PM

Rao’s immediate engagement is to welcome and see off the President, who is coming to Hyderabad for his southern sojourn. Also, tt is a formality for a Chief Minister to meet the Prime Minister after taking charge.

He might be going to Delhi soon. He would summon the Assembly after these formalities, sources said.