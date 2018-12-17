Preparations underway for Telangana Urban Local Bodies elections

Home States Telangana

The process for holding polls to the newly formed Urban Local Bodies(ULBs) has been set in motion by the Telangana Municipal Administration Department.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The process for holding polls to the newly formed Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) has been set in motion by the Telangana Municipal Administration Department. However, before conducting the municipal polls to the new ULBs, it has decided to carry out a series of activities.

The main exercise is the delimitation of the newly constituted 62 municipalities into wards. The process in all respects has to be completed by December 31.

A few hundred Gram Panchayats were merged into municipalities on August 1. Now, certain statutory actions should be initiated to conduct elections to the ULBs, such as division of municipalities into wards, identification of ST, SC, Backward Classes and women voters and reservation of seats to various categories etc.

According to MAUD officials, the division of municipalities into wards is one of the important activities which is not only a pre-requisite for the conduct of elections, but also to facilitate smooth governance and development including urban planning.

The MAUD has announced a deadline for delimitation of the newly-constituted municipalities into wards. 
The preparation of draft proposals by the municipality by conducting field survey duly maintaining geographical continuity has been completed.

Dec 20: Notice about the proposal to divide the municipality into wards and call for suggestions from the public and separate letter to MLCs/ MLAs and MPs should be given by this date
Dec 20-23- Finalisation of draft wards delimitation proposals by the municipality should be done
Dec 24- Submission of proposals to the State government by the municipal commissioner through CDMA
Dec 25- Draft notification will be issued by government
Dec 25-30- The municipal commissioners should call suggestions from the public
Dec 31- Reports should be submitted to the government and the final notification will also be issued by government 
Fast facts
New ULBs were constituted from around 173 villages, with inclusion of 131 villages or part of villages into 112 wards of 37 existing ULBs, 24 divisions for four existing corporations, two division of GHMC 
Though 68 new ULBs were constituted, the term of 61 Gram Panchayats expired on August 1 & one on September 1. The remaining six would turn into ULBs once the term of Gram Panchayats expires

