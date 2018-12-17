Prepping up for Vaikunta Ekadasi

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: Elaborate arrangements are being made in temple town Bhadrachalam for Teppotsvam and Uttara Dwara Dharshanam, which will be held on Monday and Tuesday, as part of Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadasi. Orders have already been placed for a wide range of flowers to decorate the Hamsa Vahanam — a Teppotsavam speciality.

According to temple authorities, Rs 80 lakh has been spent for arrangements. Temporary accommodation and lavatories at bathing ghats, vista complex have been provided for devotees for overnight stay.

The temple officials have prepared about 2 lakh additional laddus to be distributed among devotees. More than 2 lakh devotees are expected, said temple EO Ramesh Babu. On Tuesday, between 5 and 6 am the lord will give dharshanam to lakhs of devotees at Uttara Dwaram.