South Central Railways on alert as cyclone Phethai approaches near

Cyclone Phethai. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a view to handle any requirement or emergency situation on railways arising due to the impending cyclone Phethai expected to make a land fall on the Andhra coast by December 17, South Central Railway (SCR) has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that rail services are handled with safety and convenience of rail passengers.

SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav has instructed the Divisional Railway Managers of the divisions which are likely to bear the impact of the cyclone to formalise all the requirements to handle any emergency and keep the officers and staff ready for undertaking any relief work in case of need.

Extensive patrolling of railway tracks is being continuously undertaken to ensure safe movement of trains.
All the station masters on the coastal belt of Andhra have been advised to maintain close liaison with the State authorities and with higher railway officials for proper co-ordination. They will also be reaching out to the rail users for arranging any requirement that might arise.

