‘Rectify errors in electoral rolls before holding Panchayat polls’

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju demanded that the Panchayat Raj elections should be held only after taking some steps including caste-wise socio-economic survey of Backward Classes, after rectifying all deficiencies in the electoral rolls, reserving seats based on BC sub castes (A,B,C,D and E) in forthcoming Panchayat Raj elections.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Sravan said that the State government has earmarked only 34 per cent of seats for Backward Classes (BC) while they are supposed to get reservation in proportionate to their population which is 52 per cent as per the Intensive Household Survey of August 2014.

However, the demands would not be addressed as the State government on Sunday issued an ordinance, in accordance with judgments of Courts, stating that total reservations in the Panchayat Raj elections will not cross 50 per cent. Dr Sravan has written to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and principal secretary of Panchayat Raj Department listing the demands.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he pointed out Hyderabad High Court order issued on June 26, 2018 which directs the State to conduct enumeration of BC before going for gram panchayat polls, and alleged that no step was taken towards enumeration of BC voters in the State though the order was issued.

He also said the government wants to conduct the elections using defective electoral rolls in which 22 lakh voters’ names are allegedly missing.