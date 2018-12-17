Home States Telangana

‘Rectify errors in electoral rolls before holding Panchayat polls’

He also said the government wants to conduct the elections using defective electoral rolls in which 22 lakh voters’ names are allegedly missing.

Published: 17th December 2018 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

MLAs and MLCs greet Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju demanded that the Panchayat Raj elections should be held only after taking some steps including caste-wise socio-economic survey of Backward Classes, after rectifying all deficiencies in the electoral rolls, reserving seats based on BC sub castes (A,B,C,D and E) in forthcoming Panchayat Raj elections.

Dasoju Sravan addressing the media in
Hyderabad on Sunday | Express

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, Sravan said that the State government has earmarked only 34 per cent of seats for Backward Classes (BC) while they are supposed to get reservation in proportionate to their population which is 52 per cent as per the Intensive Household Survey of August 2014.

However, the demands would not be addressed as the State government on Sunday issued an ordinance, in accordance with judgments of Courts, stating that total reservations in the Panchayat Raj elections will not cross 50 per cent. Dr Sravan has written to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and principal secretary of Panchayat Raj Department listing the demands.  

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, he pointed out Hyderabad High Court order issued on June 26, 2018 which directs the State to conduct enumeration of BC before going for gram panchayat polls, and alleged that no step was taken towards enumeration of BC voters in the State though the order was issued.

He also said the government wants to conduct the elections using defective electoral rolls in which 22 lakh voters’ names are allegedly missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Sravan Dasoju Panchayat Raj elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp