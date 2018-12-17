Home States Telangana

Telangana Rashtriya Samiti refutes Congress’ claims of EVM tampering

Former minister and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that the Election Commission conduct the upcoming Parliamentary polls using the good-old ballot system. 

Published: 17th December 2018 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/MAHBUBNAGAR: Former minister and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that the Election Commission conduct the upcoming Parliamentary polls using the good-old ballot system.

Speaking to media at Nalgonda on Sunday, he alleged that the results given by the EVMs were not the same as that given by ballots.

He said that the people in the State are suspicious of EVM tampering and that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to clear the air. The Congress party will register a complaint with the Commission regarding this, he said.

“I have decided to contest from the Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency as an MP. AICC president Rahul Gandhi has given me the go,” he said.  

TRS leader refutes allegations

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti district president Badmi Sivakumar on Sunday refuted Congress leader Mallu Ravi’s allegations that the TRS had tampered with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to win the Assembly elections.

Addressing media persons in the district, he said, “In 1979, the Congress party themselves had introduced EVMs in the country, claiming its technology cannot be manipulated with. Now they are making such allegations.”   He alleged that the Congress party was making fresh claims to defame the pink party. 

He also mocked Mallu Ravi’s ‘attempts to prove that he is a local leader’ and claimed that the people in the constituency had no faith left to show in him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVM tampering Komatireddy Venkat Reddy TRS leader

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
Adivi Sesh, who moved to India less than a decade ago, is today one of the most promising Telugu actors we have. An underrated, critically acclaimed Telugu actor, director, and screenwriter, Sesh is considered to be one of the most experimental performers
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh! Here is all you need to know about the underrated Telugu actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp