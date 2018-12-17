Telangana Rashtriya Samiti refutes Congress’ claims of EVM tampering

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/MAHBUBNAGAR: Former minister and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that the Election Commission conduct the upcoming Parliamentary polls using the good-old ballot system.

Speaking to media at Nalgonda on Sunday, he alleged that the results given by the EVMs were not the same as that given by ballots.

He said that the people in the State are suspicious of EVM tampering and that it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to clear the air. The Congress party will register a complaint with the Commission regarding this, he said.

“I have decided to contest from the Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency as an MP. AICC president Rahul Gandhi has given me the go,” he said.

TRS leader refutes allegations

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtriya Samiti district president Badmi Sivakumar on Sunday refuted Congress leader Mallu Ravi’s allegations that the TRS had tampered with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) to win the Assembly elections.

Addressing media persons in the district, he said, “In 1979, the Congress party themselves had introduced EVMs in the country, claiming its technology cannot be manipulated with. Now they are making such allegations.” He alleged that the Congress party was making fresh claims to defame the pink party.

He also mocked Mallu Ravi’s ‘attempts to prove that he is a local leader’ and claimed that the people in the constituency had no faith left to show in him.