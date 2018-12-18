Two AP Secretariat staffers killed in Telangana road mishap

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Two people died and four others injured in a car accident near Dorakunta village of Kodad mandal in Suryapet district on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred when the employees of the Revenue Department were travelling in a Mahindra Xylo from Hyderabad to Amaravathi to attend to their duties. When the car reached the outskirts of Dorakunta village, the driver lost control and the vehicle turned turtle.

The deceased have been identified as Harikrishna (54 ), a resident of Hyderabad who was working as Section Officer at General Administration Department, Andhra Pradesh Secretariat and Kolishetty Bhaskar Rao (56 ), also a resident of Hyderabad who was working as PS to Special CS, Revenue, Andhra Secretariat.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Government Hospital in Kodad, the police said. The four injured are Vijayalasmi, Section Officer (Elections), Boreddy Raghu Veeranjaneyulu, Assistant Secretary at Revenue Department, Papaiah, Statistical Officer at Revenue Department, A.P. Secretariat, and Syed Khaleel, car driver and a resident of Hyderabad.