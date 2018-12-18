Hyderabad HC orders probe into navy officer’s death in Kakinada

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development in a death incident that took place 25 years ago, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday ordered CBI probe into the death of Amar Ashok Paldhe, an Indian navy officer who died at Kakinada in AP on September 21, 1993, to know the exact cause of death.

The bench directed the Kakinada port police station to transfer the case records to the CBI and that the latter conduct the probe on the basis of FIR independently, and that the concerned naval authorities to cooperate with such investigation. “We hope and trust that the CBI will do the needful to immediately commence the process at that end and expeditiously carry forward due procedure of investigation, having regard to the fact that the matter relates to a case where the surviving parent of the deceased sailor is awaiting for her due shower of justice as the mother of the victim”, the bench observed.

The bench was passing this order in an appeal filed by the Central government and naval authorities challenging an order (dated June 7, 2016) of a single judge who directed the Naval authorities to constitute fresh Board of Inquiry into the incident and such exercise be completed within six months.