Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC orders probe into navy officer’s death in Kakinada

Amar Ashok Paldhe, an Indian navy officer died under mysterious circumstances at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on September 21, 1993.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development in a death incident that took place 25 years ago, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Monday ordered CBI probe into the death of Amar Ashok Paldhe, an Indian navy officer who died at Kakinada in AP on September 21, 1993, to know the exact cause of death.

The bench directed the Kakinada port police station to transfer the case records to the CBI and that the latter conduct the probe on the basis of FIR independently, and that the concerned naval authorities to cooperate with such investigation. “We hope and trust that the CBI will do the needful to immediately commence the process at that end and expeditiously carry forward due procedure of investigation, having regard to the fact that the matter relates to a case where the surviving parent of the deceased sailor is awaiting for her due shower of justice as the mother of the victim”, the bench observed.

The bench was passing this order in an appeal filed by the Central government and naval authorities challenging an order (dated June 7, 2016) of a single judge who directed the Naval authorities to constitute fresh Board of Inquiry into the incident and such exercise be completed within six months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kakinada navy officer death Hyderabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp