KTR vows to make TRS an ‘unbeatable force’

TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's son KT Rama Rao takes over party affairs as working president amid much fanfare.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

KTR, TRS

KT Rama Rao proceeds towards Telangana Bhavan to take charge as TRS working president on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid much fanfare, forty-two-year-old Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao took charge as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s new working president. 

A large number of party workers, accompanied by senior leaders, took out a rally from Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital to Telangana Bhavan. Rama Rao, who was taken to the party office on top of a pink-coloured car, signed in the party register, assuming his new role, at 11.56 AM. 

Former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, Rama Rao’s cousin, was the first to congratulate him, followed by senior leaders such as Home Minister Mahmood Ali and former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao. 
Rama Rao then came out of the office to address a large crowd that was waiting for him. “I am one of you. I am like you brother. I will make TRS an unbeatable force — I will transform it into a ‘Tiruguleni Rajakeeya Sakti’(unrivalled political force). I will ensure that TRS serves the people for the next 100 years,” he said.

Rama Rao said that his father, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be busy with governance. “This is why he asked me to look after party affairs as working president,” he said. Before coming to Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao took the blessing of his father and mother, Shobha. His sister, Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, applied tilak on his forehead. 

