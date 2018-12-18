KTR vows to make TRS an ‘unbeatable force’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid much fanfare, forty-two-year-old Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao took charge as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s new working president.

A large number of party workers, accompanied by senior leaders, took out a rally from Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital to Telangana Bhavan. Rama Rao, who was taken to the party office on top of a pink-coloured car, signed in the party register, assuming his new role, at 11.56 AM.

Former Irrigation Minister Harish Rao, Rama Rao’s cousin, was the first to congratulate him, followed by senior leaders such as Home Minister Mahmood Ali and former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

Rama Rao then came out of the office to address a large crowd that was waiting for him. “I am one of you. I am like you brother. I will make TRS an unbeatable force — I will transform it into a ‘Tiruguleni Rajakeeya Sakti’(unrivalled political force). I will ensure that TRS serves the people for the next 100 years,” he said.

Rama Rao said that his father, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, would be busy with governance. “This is why he asked me to look after party affairs as working president,” he said. Before coming to Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao took the blessing of his father and mother, Shobha. His sister, Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, applied tilak on his forehead.