Post polls, Telangana collectors asked to resume welfare schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distribution of Bathukamma sarees will commence from December 19 and would be completed before Christmas. Though the sarees were ready for distribution ahead of Dasara, it had to be put off as election code of conduct was in place.

Chief Secretary SK Joshi held a video conference from the Secretariat with district Collectors on Monday on various government programmes including distribution of Bathukamma sarees. On Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak, SC Development Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra directed the Collectors to clear nearly 1,000 pending applications. The cheques would be distributed by MLAs.

Minority Welfare secretary Mahesh Dutt Ekka said that they would distribute gift packs to Christians from December 18 and provide food material on December 20.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad said that the State government would soon issue guidelines for providing reservations to BCs in panchayat elections.

Roads and Buildings principal secretary Sunil Sharma informed the district Collectors that the land acquisition was pending in 16 districts for NHAI roads and in 17 districts for NH roads. He wanted the officials to expedite the process.