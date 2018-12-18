Home States Telangana

Post polls, Telangana collectors asked to resume welfare schemes

The schemes include distribution of Christmas gifts such as Bathukamma sarees which will start from tomorrow.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Secretary

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with chief secretary SK Joshi at a conference with district collectors, in Hyderabad. (File Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Distribution of Bathukamma sarees will commence from December 19 and would be completed before Christmas.  Though the sarees were ready for distribution ahead of Dasara, it had to be put off as election code of conduct was in place.  

Chief Secretary SK Joshi held a video conference from the Secretariat with district Collectors on Monday on various government programmes including distribution of Bathukamma sarees. On Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak, SC Development Special Chief Secretary Ajay Misra directed the Collectors to clear nearly 1,000 pending applications. The cheques would be distributed by MLAs. 

Minority Welfare secretary Mahesh Dutt Ekka said that they would distribute gift packs to Christians from December 18 and provide food material on December 20. 

Panchayat Raj Commissioner Neetu Kumari Prasad said that the State government would soon issue guidelines for providing reservations to BCs in panchayat elections.

Roads and Buildings principal secretary Sunil Sharma informed the district Collectors that the land acquisition was pending in 16 districts for NHAI roads and in 17 districts for NH roads. He wanted the officials to expedite the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Chief Secretary Telangana collectors Telangana welfare schemes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp