Home States Telangana

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee expels ex-minister for 6 years over anti-party activities

A former minister in the first YS Rajashekhar Rao government, A Chandra Sekar had contested as All India Forward Bloc candidate in the recent Assembly elections when he wasn't given a party ticket.

Published: 18th December 2018 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC disciplinary committee on Monday expelled former minister A Chandra Sekar from the party for a period of 6 years.

Chandrasekar had contested as All India Forward Bloc candidate in the recent Assembly elections from Vikarabad constituency when he was not given a party ticket. He came third, losing to TRS’ Anand Methuku.

A five-time MLA, he was a former minister in the first YS Rajashekhar Rao government. Chandrasekhar Rao is the second party member from the constituency to be expelled; the disciplinary committee had a couple of days ago removed D Skylab Naik, a former PCC secretary. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee A Chandra Sekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp