Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee expels ex-minister for 6 years over anti-party activities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC disciplinary committee on Monday expelled former minister A Chandra Sekar from the party for a period of 6 years.

Chandrasekar had contested as All India Forward Bloc candidate in the recent Assembly elections from Vikarabad constituency when he was not given a party ticket. He came third, losing to TRS’ Anand Methuku.

A five-time MLA, he was a former minister in the first YS Rajashekhar Rao government. Chandrasekhar Rao is the second party member from the constituency to be expelled; the disciplinary committee had a couple of days ago removed D Skylab Naik, a former PCC secretary.