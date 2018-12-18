TRS asks Telangana Legislative Council Chairman to disqualify rebel MLCs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members on Monday met Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman K Swami Goud, requesting him to disqualify four MLCs — Konda Murali, Bhoopathi Reddy, Yadava Reddy and Ramulu Naik — who had recently defected to Congress.

To this effect, TRS’ Paturi Sudhakar Reddy and Palla Rajeswar Reddy submitted a memorandum to Goud. They also submitted records of statements made by the four leaders when they defected from TRS.

Speaking to reporters later, Sudhakar Reddy said that the four MLCs had switched loyalties for ‘self-interest’ and the Chairman needed to disqualify them as per rules of the Council.

“They have all acted against the party’s constitution. It is up to the Chairman to act on our petition,” Reddy said.